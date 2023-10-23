Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,010 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Gentex by 98,058.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Gentex by 4,004.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.