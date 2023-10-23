Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,329 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. American Financial Group makes up 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,828,000 after acquiring an additional 440,104 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 511.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 361,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,140 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $105.95 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.90 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.93.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

