Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 28,202 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,202 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,269 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.38 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

