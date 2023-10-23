Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,018.64 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.78 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,132.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,284.67.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.49 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

