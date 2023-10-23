VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 146,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 338,227 shares.The stock last traded at $14.78 and had previously closed at $14.97.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 540.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 720,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $7,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 200.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 208,073 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.