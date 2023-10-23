VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Purchased by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. 66,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,292. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

