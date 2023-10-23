VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 2.9% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $73.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

