VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SMH opened at $142.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.