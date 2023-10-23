Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $126.44 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

