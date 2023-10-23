Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $511,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 549,741 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI opened at $37.00 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

