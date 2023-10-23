Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26,446.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,423,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 354,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.01. 213,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

