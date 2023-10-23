Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $16,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,189. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $128.20 and a 12-month high of $162.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

