Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $188.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $168.00 and a one year high of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.