Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $125.23

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.23 and last traded at $125.61, with a volume of 38347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

