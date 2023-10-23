Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.