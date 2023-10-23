Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEFree Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.62% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $22,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after acquiring an additional 430,604 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,842,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,573. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

