Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $386.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.53 and a 200-day moving average of $397.63. The firm has a market cap of $309.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.13 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

