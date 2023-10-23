Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3,934.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.63. 861,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.