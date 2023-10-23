Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 118.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,897,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. 777,836 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.196 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.