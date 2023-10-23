Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 12,060 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.