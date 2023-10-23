Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $18.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

