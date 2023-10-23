Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 140 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.68 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.83 and its 200-day moving average is $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

