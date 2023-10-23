Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 2,010 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,035,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 516,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,987,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.22 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

