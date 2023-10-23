Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 220 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $385.66 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $308.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.