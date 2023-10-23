Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.75 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

