Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $746,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

