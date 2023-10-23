Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 2,500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $389,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $3,494,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 777,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,520,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

