Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 12,153 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ES opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $87.71. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.