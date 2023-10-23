Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 320 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GD opened at $234.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.61 and its 200-day moving average is $219.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

