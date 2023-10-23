Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 448 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $201.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

