Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 600 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,634,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,101,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

