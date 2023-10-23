Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 844 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $3,426,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

