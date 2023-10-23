Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $200.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $153.76 and a one year high of $225.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.