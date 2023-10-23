Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRTV

Veritiv Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $169.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $169.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.57.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Veritiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $506,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.