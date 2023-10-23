VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in VMware were worth $19,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in VMware by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $150.91 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMW

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.