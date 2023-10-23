VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $132,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after buying an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,786,540,000 after buying an additional 718,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085,259 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $150.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.76. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

