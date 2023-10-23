Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Gap Up to $21.26

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $21.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 2,444,956 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.