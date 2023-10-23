Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 357,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 644,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

