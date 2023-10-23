Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $158.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.04. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $425.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

