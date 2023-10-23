Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $42,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $158.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $425.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.04. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

