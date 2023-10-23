Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. UBS Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.