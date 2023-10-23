WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Trading Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $256.00 to $258.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. WD-40 traded as high as $208.89 and last traded at $207.51. Approximately 12,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 102,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.42.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WD-40 by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

