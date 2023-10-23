Wealth Architects LLC Invests $212,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $3,628,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $3,628,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total value of $3,371,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,632,331.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,647 shares of company stock valued at $140,024,150 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $203.73 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

