Wealth Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 773 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $217.70 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

