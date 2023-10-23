Wealth Architects LLC Sells 114 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.91. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

