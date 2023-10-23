Wealth Architects LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $265.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.45. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

