WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

