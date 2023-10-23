Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sunoco (SUN)

Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2023 – Sunoco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2023 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2023 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Sunoco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2023 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.6 %

Sunoco stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

