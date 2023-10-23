Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $74.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Crown stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

