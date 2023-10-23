Wells Fargo & Company Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

NYSE ALV opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

